Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi functionaries held for blackmailing Chithode restaurant owner

ERODE: The district police arrested two district-level functionaries of Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. One of them, a press reporter, allegedly tried to extort Rs 3 lakh from a restaurant owner at Chithode in the district, claiming liquor was being sold at his restaurant.



The accused were identified as K Sadiq Bashah (39) of Ismayil Street at Karathozhuvu in Madathukulam in Tiruppur district and M Saravanan (37) of Kathasamypalayam at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.



Police said, "Kanagaraj of Chithode runs a restaurant in the area. On May 7, Sadiq Bashah contacted Kanagaraj on the phone, threatening that he has video evidence of Kanagaraj selling liquor illegally at his restaurant. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh to not release the video. Saravanan also allegedly met Kanagaraj in person and threatened him."



"Following this, Kanagaraj filed a complaint with Chithode police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the two on Saturday evening," police added.



"Sadiq Bhasha, the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi's in-charge of the Madathukulam Assembly constituency, is also the Dindigul district reporter of 'Naarkali' newspaper. Saravanan is the party's Tiruppur East district secretary," police added.