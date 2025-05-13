North East students in Coimbatore face sexual harassment, stalking

COIMBATORE: Incidents of sexual misconduct targeting women students, especially from the northeastern states, have come to light in Saibaba Colony. The students of a women’s university claimed they are subjected to sexual harassment and stalking.

Sexual misconduct have been often spotted in Ramalingam Colony, Bharathi Park Road-2, Alagesan Road, Ramana Gounder Layout where girl students, including those from northeast, reside in hostels.

When TNIE visited, students showed locations near a corporation primary school and primary health centre (PHC) where they have allegedly witnessed sexually inappropriate acts. A victim from Manipur, told TNIE that five months ago, around 2 pm, while she was walking from university to her room in Ramalingam Colony, a man who had been standing behind a tree, was exposing himself. Another student from Assam, told TNIE. “A man in a car followed and then blocked my way near the PHC. After rolling down the car window, he exposed himself,” she said.

A student told TNIE, “Last year, two students went to an eatery on Bharathi Park Road- 2. Two men stopped a bike in front of them, and one of them groped a student. When she shouted, they fled, but people nearby did not offer any help.” Students say these incidents happen within a 1-km radius of Saibaba Colony police station.

They explained that even with police patrols in the area, students still face issues because men who target them know the police patrol routes. Students claimed no steps were taken by police. They added that when informed about the issue, the Head of Departments (HoDs) in the institution advised students to dress properly.

When contacted, a university officer told TNIE that no complaints regarding this had been received from the HODs or students. A top woman police officer of the Saibaba Colony range said she will take steps.