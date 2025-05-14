iPhone scam busted: Two arrested for defrauding over 100 people in TN, Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Two persons were arrested by the cyber crime police in Puducherry for allegedly orchestrating a widespread online fraud involving the sale of iPhones at throwaway prices.

The accused, identified as Mahesh from Puducherry and Sajid from Tiruchy, allegedly scammed more than 100 people, primarily from Tamil Nadu, by luring them with fake Instagram advertisements offering iPhone 15 devices for just Rs 7,000. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Ranjith Kumar, a resident of Gorimedu, Puducherry.

Ranjith Kumar reported that he had come across an Instagram post advertising an iPhone 15 at a heavily discounted price. Trusting the offer, he transferred Rs 7,000 in three installments to a bank account provided by the fraudsters. However, after making the payment, he did not receive the promised product. When he attempted to contact the seller, he was insulted with offensive remarks, prompting him to approach the Cyber Crime Police.

A cyber investigation team headed by inspectors S Diagaradjane and BC Kirthy, along with head constable Manimozhi and PC Vinoth, used digital tools and online tracking techniques to trace and apprehend the accused. Probe revealed that the duo operated several fraudulent Instagram accounts to target unsuspecting customers.

Victims were convinced through promotional videos and personal messages, only to be duped after making payments. Investigators have found that five bank accounts were used to facilitate the scam, with transactions exceeding Rs 15 lakh. Authorities have also seized four mobile phones and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash from the accused. So far, 43 complaints have been registered against them through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Inspector general of police Dr Ajit Kumar Singla has urged the public to remain vigilant against such online frauds. He advised people not to fall for online advertisements that offer products at unrealistically low prices. The cyber crime police have received over 1,000 similar complaints of financial fraud in recent months.