CM Stalin slams BJP-led union government for presidential reference to SC on verdict in TN Governor case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly condemned the BJP-led union government over President Murmu's letter to the Supreme Court, seeking clarity on the judgment that effectively set a deadline for the President and Governors to clear Bills passed by the legislature.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu, in response to the Supreme Court's verdict of April 8, asked the court how it could have given such a ruling when the Constitution had no such stipulations.

The CM, in a hard-hitting statement here, said the union government's Presidential reference to the SC attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the SC in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents.

Stating that the country stands at a critical juncture, the CM pointed out that the questions raised in the reference reveal the BJP-led union government’s sinister intent to distort the Constitution’s basic distribution of powers and incapacitate the State Legislatures dominated by opposition parties.