Kumarikalpalayam villagers demand excavation near hero stone, oppose substation

TIRUPPUR: Villagers and social activists have urged the central and state governments to carry out excavation works at a site at Kumarikalpalayam near Uthukuli, where an ancient hero stone was discovered in 2018. They have also urged the state government to shift the proposed power substation project in the area.
Sources say a 32-foot hero stone was erected at Kumarikalpalayam about 2,000 years ago. Made from a single stone, villagers say that the stone was erected in memory of soldiers who were killed in war. Along with social activists, they have been demanding the central and state governments to carry out excavation in the area.
For this purpose, villagers formed the Kumarikal Archaeological Conservation Movement and have been carrying out continued protests for the past two years. This movement also opposes Tangedco's proposed substation in the area.
N Mohanraj, coordinator of the movement, said, "The hero stone is located within a pond in our village and we worship it. Historians claim that the stone is the tallest single stone in the world. Archaeological remains have also been found within a 1.5 km radius of the stone. This is why we do not allow anyone to mine soil in this pond."
"We also learnt that the government plans to build a substation in the area. The project should be shifted to another location. After engaging in a sit-in protest in our village for two years, we have turned it into an indefinite hunger strike starting Wednesday," he added.
Athikkadavu K Subramaniam, a social activist, said, "If excavation is done here, artefacts like those found in Keezhadi and Adichanallur sites can be uncovered."
A senior official of the archaeology department from Coimbatore, said, "The Archaeological Survey of India recently conducted a survey, but we have not received any results and they are yet to issue permission for excavation."
Officials said they plan to send a proposal after obtaining permission from higher officials.