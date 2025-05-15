Petrol bomb hurled at DMK functionary’s house in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: An unidentified four-member gang hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a DMK functionary in Keezha Munnerpallam near Palayamkottai, triggering panic in the neighbourhood in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the sources, Selva Sankar (45), the treasurer of Palayamkottai South DMK union, was asleep inside his house with his family when they were jolted awake by a loud noise around 3am. “On stepping out, they found the front portion of the house ablaze.

The family quickly doused the fire and informed the Munneerpallam police immediately. Based on the CCTV footage checked from the area, police confirmed that a four-member gang was seen throwing the bomb at the functionary’s house and fled the scene. Sankar’s wife, Saraswathi, is a union councillor,” added the sources.

The same gang is suspected to have carried out two other crimes reported in the district in the early hours. They allegedly targeted a private two-wheeler showroom located on South Mount Road near Tirunelveli town arch by hurling a petrol bomb at the entrance and fled the scene.

Similarly, in Thalapathisamudram, the gang is said to have allegedly robbed Rs 20,000 from a petrol bunk staff after filling petrol. The Tirunelveli city and rural police have launched a manhunt.