Uproar in CCMC special council meeting over garbage transfer station plan

COIMBATORE: A huge ruckus broke out in the special urgent council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) on Wednesday after the opposition AIADMK floor leader opposed the plan to set up a garbage transfer station at Vilankurichi.

The special meeting was called as elections are likely to be announced for Ward 56 in the CCMC after the demise of the ward councillor M Krishnamoorthy of INC. The meeting held at the Victoria Hall in Town Hall was presided over by CCMC Mayor K Ranganayaki alongside Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan.



As soon as the meeting began the mayor questioned the CCMC officials over the timings of the crematoriums operated by the civic body. The mayor complained that the crematoriums have not been functioning after 4 pm and the public has been affected as the civic body officials have not been operating the facilities and denying the cremation service.



She also insisted the CCMC Commissioner to deploy additional manpower in two shifts and operate the crematoriums 24x7 so that the public are able to cremate their loved ones on time with dignity. The Commissioner assured to take necessary action.