Board exam results: As inquiry into ‘centum saga’ begins, trend seen in four Cuddalore schools too

CHENNAI: Even as the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) started an inquiry into the abnormally high number of centums in core subjects, especially chemistry, recorded in a handful of schools in Villupuram district, a similar trend has come to light in a few more schools in the neighbouring Cuddalore district in the Class 12 exams of the state board.

The DGE summoned 45 staff members concerned for the inquiry (Villupuram episode), apart from teachers and headmasters, here on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Cuddalore, four private schools accounted for 710 of the 5,133 centums scored in chemistry, physics, and biology across TN this year, according to available data.

This meant that 13.83% of the state’s perfect scores in these three subjects came from just four of the 7,513 schools from which students took the exams. It is noteworthy that while all the 421 students from Vallalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School (in Cuddalore) cleared the exams, 97 scored centums in chemistry, 87 in biology, 71 in physics and 54 in mathematics. Strikingly, the 87 centums in biology accounted for 10.5% of the 827 centums in the subject across TN.

In GK Matriculation Higher Secondary School, 148 students managed to score 334 centums in different subjects. This included a whopping 105 in chemistry, 61 in physics, 62 in biology and 82 in mathematics. Dhava Amudham Matriculation Higher Secondary School followed with 222 centums – 91 in chemistry, 51 in physics, 34 in biology and 22 in mathematics. Atchaya Mandir Higher Secondary School, where 90 students sat the exam, recorded 30 centums in chemistry, 10 in biology and 11 each in physics and mathematics.