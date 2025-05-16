Puducherry Opposition Leader R Siva raises concerns over performance of govt school students under CBSE curriculum

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry State Opposition Leader R. Siva has raised serious concerns about the performance of government school students under the CBSE curriculum in the Union Territory and called for urgent educational reforms.



Calling it an ill-prepared move to shift to CBSE, Siva highlighted the sharp decline in Class 10 results, citing the example of Savarirayalu Government High School where 45 out of 67 students failed in the science exam. He attributed this outcome to insufficient teacher training and a lack of support for students transitioning from the previous state board syllabus.



"The sudden switch to the CBSE curriculum without proper preparation has left students confused and unprepared. This is a serious injustice that risks derailing their academic future," Siva said.



He also raised concerns about the poor infrastructure in government schools, noting the absence of functional laboratories, libraries, and modern teaching tools. The situation, he said, is compounded by inadequate support for teachers and students alike. In a startling claim, he mentioned reports that teachers permitted students to drink coffee during exams to cope with stress, underlining the level of confusion in the education system.



Siva criticised the government's handling of the transition and questioned its motive behind such a hasty CBSE implementation, especially when several BJP-ruled states have not yet adopted similar system. He warned that many students are now being diverted towards vocational training programmes like the Vishwakarma Yojana instead of progressing to higher secondary education.



Calling for immediate corrective measures, the opposition leader demanded the organisation of special coaching for students who failed, continuous teacher training, and improved school infrastructure. He also stressed the importance of conducting awareness campaigns before making major academic changes.



“Education is the foundation of a child's future,” Siva said. “The government must act responsibly, reconsider its decision, and place the welfare of students above all else.”



He urged the administration to take urgent steps to address the crisis and safeguard the educational rights of Puducherry’s students.