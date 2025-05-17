CCMC chief inspects progress of Suez drinking water project

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner, M Sivaguru Prabakaran, along with officials from the Suez firm and civic body engineers, conducted an extensive field inspection on Friday to review the progress of the 24x7 drinking water supply project.



With an ambitious target to complete the project by August 2, the commissioner visited several key locations across the western, central, and eastern zones of the city. He inspected the construction of overhead water tanks and chlorination centres, including a major site near AKS Nagar in Ward 79.



Commissioner Prabakaran also visited sites at Thondamuthur Road, Sundapalayam, and near Krishnampathi Kulam, where primary pipeline works are under way. In the central zone, he reviewed progress along Mettupalayam Road near Vadakovai Bridge, and in areas including Gandhipuram, Lanka Corner, and Semmozhi Park. He assessed works near the Singanallur Uzhavar Sandhai, Vasantha Mill Road, and Kamarajar Road in Varadharajapuram in the eastern zone.



He instructed officials to expedite work and ensure timely completion. In areas where the pipeline installation is complete, he urged officials to commence road restoration work without delay, to minimise public inconvenience.



The inspection was attended by CCMC Chief Engineer Vijayakumar, Town Planning Committee Chairperson Santhosh, assistant commissioners, Suez representatives, engineers, and health officials. Once complete, the 24x7 water supply project is expected to significantly enhance water distribution and quality for residents.