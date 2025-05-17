Results mixed bag, Vellore last in state for second year in a row

VELLORE: For the second year in a row, Vellore recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state of 85.44% in the Class 10 board examinations, the results for which were released on Friday. Despite an overall improvement compared to the previous academic year, two North Arcot districts -- Vellore, followed by Ranipet (91.3%) -- landed in the bottom five positions across the state.

Of the 17,752 students who appeared for the examinations from Vellore district, only 15,168 passed (85.44%), showing a marginal improvement from the 82.07% in 2023-2024. Ranipet district followed closely, recording an improvement of 5.82%, compared to the 85.48% in the previous academic year. Tiruvannamalai recorded 93.1% pass, up from 86.1% in 2023-2024 -- a significant leap of over 7%. Tirupattur also recorded steady improvement from 88.2% last year to 92.86% this year.

The results for Class 11 also were a mixed bag, as Vellore once again found itself among the lowest-performing districts in the state, with a pass percentage of 85.88% -- a modest rise from 82-83% in the previous year -- yet lagging behind neighbouring districts like Tirupattur (91.84%) and Tiruvannamalai (91.25%). Though Ranipet recorded a steady pass percentage of 86.95%, it was not enough to secure a position among the top-performing districts in the state.

Two govt schools in Jawadhu Hills get 100% pass



The government schools in the remote tribal hamlets of Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur, despite having limited infrastructure, recorded commendable results in the Class 10 board examinations this year, with two schools achieving a 100% pass rate.Keelur Ekalavya Model School and Puliyur Government High School emerged as the top performers, with forest schools of Pudhur Nadu, Nellivasal Nadu, and Jamunamarudur also recording exemplary results.

Among the forest schools, Nellivasal Nadu Government School recorded a pass percentage of 98%, while Pudhur Nadu Government School followed closely with 97%. “The students belonging to the Malayali tribe come from deep inside the forest belt,” said one of the teachers, highlighting the daily hardships the kids endure to reach the schools.

Class 10 pass rate

District || 2024-2025 || 2023-2024

Vellore || 85.44% || 82.07%

Ranipet || 91.3% || 85.48%

Tiruvannamalai || 93.1% || 86.1%

Tirupattur || 92.86% || 88.2%