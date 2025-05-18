As protests escalate, water supply resumes in TN's Appanaickenpatti after 17 days

COIMBATORE: After protests escalated on the second day, drinking water supply was resumed in Appanaickenpatti village panchayat here on Friday. On Thursday, the villagers had besieged the panchayat office, and on Friday night, they blocked the Sulur-Sultanpet road insisting on an immediate solution to the water distribution issue.

The residents accused the local body authorities of failing to supply drinking and borewell water to Appanaickenpatti village for more than 20 days. M Manikavasagam of Appanaickenpatti said "We highlighted the issue during the gram sabha meeting on May 1. Since they failed to address our concerns, we staged a protest outside the panchayat office on Thursday. We were forced to escalate our protest on Friday night as the supply issue continued."

Revenue officials from the Coimbatore district administration along with the police department spoke with the public to help settle the issue. In response to the protests, the village panchayat resumed water supply on Saturday.