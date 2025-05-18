Electricity Minister Sivasankar inspects TNEB’s Minnagam, reviews plaints

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar on Saturday visited ‘Minnagam’, the centralised consumer care centre at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters in Chennai, to review the functioning of the public grievance system.

During his inspection, the minister reviewed complaints received from the public and the actions taken by officials to resolve them. He instructed officials to give special attention to areas facing frequent power cuts and to find and fix the reasons without delay.

He also directed that all public complaints should be addressed promptly, and every step should be taken to ensure a steady and uninterrupted power supply across the state.

“There is no gap in power supply in Tamil Nadu. The state is getting uninterrupted three-phase electricity. Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation has made all arrangements to handle the summer power needs and is ready for the upcoming North-East monsoon as well,” Sivasankar said.

He urged the public to call Minnagam’s 24-hour helpline number 9498794987 to report any issues related to electricity supply.

TNEB chairman J Radha Krishnan and other senior officials were present during the minister’s visit.

Fix power cut issues: Min

