Tamil Nadu's Aranthangi model school’s alarming slide in results sparks public outcry

PUDUKKOTTAI: Hailed once as a model government institution in the district, the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Aranthangi has found itself in the midst of an academic collapse, as 242 of its students across classes 10, 11 and 12 failed in the board examinations in 2024-2025.

In Class 12, 157 of the 264 students from the school passed, bringing the pass percentage down to 59.49% from 82% last year. The Class 10 pass percentage dipped by 21% -- from 87% to 66% -- as only 71 of the 107 students passed. In Class 11, 99 out of 240 students failed.

The board exam results have led to outrage from the parents, many of whom blamed the school management. Alleging the management of lack of supervision, one Illayaraja, a parent from Ratnanakottai, said, “My son scored 360 in Class 10, but failed Class 11 last year, and in English in Class 12 this year.

The school doesn’t conduct special classes.” V Mariappan, a mason, said, “My son, who was regular to school, has failed in three subjects. The school had not warned us of his academic performance.”