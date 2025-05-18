Two colleagues on trip to Yercaud killed as lorry rams bike

SALEM: Two IT employees who were travelling on a bike to Yercaud were killed on the spot after a lorry rammed them at Thiruvagoundanur in Salem in the wee hours of Saturday.
The deceased were S Sarathi (22), a resident of Thalavaipatti, and his friend G Saarupriya (22) of Dadagapatti. They were working in an IT firm at Mamangam.
Police said both were heading to Yercaud along with other friends since their colleagues had decided to spend their weekend there. Sarathi picked up Saarupriya from her house at 3 am. She had conveyed to her father about their plan before leaving the house.
The accident happened at 3.40am when the duo reached Thiruvagoundanur Bypass Road. After the accident, the lorry driver did not stop his vehicle.
After getting information from fellow motorists and friends of the deceased, Sooramangalam police reached the spot at 4 am.
Both bodies were sent to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. Their bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem on Saturday evening.
"We have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS. We have identified the lorry involved in this crime and are tracing the vehicle number through CCTV footage. Both were the only child of their parents," said a police officer.
Police sources claimed that there is nothing suspicious about the accident leading to the death of the two friends.