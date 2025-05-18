Two colleagues on trip to Yercaud killed as lorry rams bike

SALEM: Two IT employees who were travelling on a bike to Yercaud were killed on the spot after a lorry rammed them at Thiruvagoundanur in Salem in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased were S Sarathi (22), a resident of Thalavaipatti, and his friend G Saarupriya (22) of Dadagapatti. They were working in an IT firm at Mamangam.

Police said both were heading to Yercaud along with other friends since their colleagues had decided to spend their weekend there. Sarathi picked up Saarupriya from her house at 3 am. She had conveyed to her father about their plan before leaving the house.

The accident happened at 3.40am when the duo reached Thiruvagoundanur Bypass Road. After the accident, the lorry driver did not stop his vehicle.