Two men killed in blast in illegal cracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Two people were killed in the blast at an illegal cracker unit near Tiruvonam of Thanjavur district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as K Sundarraj (60) and A Riaz (19) of Neyveli Thenpathy village. According to sources the two workers were engaged in making of crackers at the unit when the blast occurred.

The Vattathukkottai police registered a case and investigations are on. According to preliminary enquiries the unit was owned by one Samrath Begum of the village and the unit was functioning in the place owned by one Annadurai of the same village. Further investigations are on.

