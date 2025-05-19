Heavy rain likely across several districts in Tamil Nadu as southwest monsoon set to advance further

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts on Monday and Tuesday. The overall forecast indicates light to moderate rain at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till May 22.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 27-28 degrees Celsius on Monday. The sky is expected to remain cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely in some parts of the city.

The RMC further said that conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over additional parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives-Comorin area, the south and central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal in the next two to three days. In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri recorded the highest rainfall at 12cm followed by Panjapatti in Karur with 10cm.