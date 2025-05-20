Chennai engineer held for Rs 8.5 crore pan India AI stock trading scam

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 32-year-old engineer, Ashwin Vignesh, from Neelankarai, Chennai, for allegedly duping over 1,000 people across India in a fake AI-based stock trading software scam amounting to Rs 8.5 crore. In Puducherry alone, seven complaints were registered against the accused.

The arrest was made following a complaint on May 15, 2025, by a Puducherry resident, Jayaraj, who alleged he was cheated by a company called "Algo Trading." The firm had advertised on social media about an AI-driven stock trading application priced at Rs 40,000, claiming it would guide users in making high-return investments. Jayaraj paid the amount in three instalments—Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 10,000—but never received the software or any response thereafter.

Briefing the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime and Intelligence) Narra Chaitanya and Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran said investigations traced the fraudulent operation to the Velachery and Nandanam areas in Chennai, where Algo Trading, also referred to as Alco Trading, was reportedly operating .. Analysis of online data and records on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) revealed over 1,000 similar complaints nationwide.