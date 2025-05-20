Farmers in TN seek quick procurement, better facilities at DPCs

ERODE: Farmers have demanded the district administration to expedite paddy procurement through the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) and improve the facilities at the centres in Thadapalli-Arakkankottai canal ayacut areas of Erode district.

Sources said that on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, 37 DPCs have been opened in Thadappalli - Arakkankottai canal ayacut areas.

Subi Thalapathi, president of Kodiveri Dam-Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, "It has been over 25 days since paddy harvest was completed in the ayacut areas. Yet, paddy has not been procured from many farmers. The paddy taken by the farmers to the DPCs is not purchased. In some places, the paddy is being affected due to rain."

"Paddy procurement in DPCs is sluggish due to labour shortage. Most workers at DPCs are from North Indian states. As the wheat harvest season has started up north, most workers have left the state. The authorities have not taken any steps in this regard,” he added.