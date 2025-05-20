Farmers in TN seek quick procurement, better facilities at DPCs

ERODE: Farmers have demanded the district administration to expedite paddy procurement through the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) and improve the facilities at the centres in Thadapalli-Arakkankottai canal ayacut areas of Erode district.
Sources said that on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, 37 DPCs have been opened in Thadappalli - Arakkankottai canal ayacut areas.
Subi Thalapathi, president of Kodiveri Dam-Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, "It has been over 25 days since paddy harvest was completed in the ayacut areas. Yet, paddy has not been procured from many farmers. The paddy taken by the farmers to the DPCs is not purchased. In some places, the paddy is being affected due to rain."
"Paddy procurement in DPCs is sluggish due to labour shortage. Most workers at DPCs are from North Indian states. As the wheat harvest season has started up north, most workers have left the state. The authorities have not taken any steps in this regard,” he added.
Further, he said, "Although there are over 30 DPCs operating in Thadapalli-Arakkankottai ayacut areas, not one has proper office facilities. Additionally, there are no proper storage facilities to protect the paddy from rain and sun, and the government does not provide proper basic facilities."
A senior TNCSC (Erode) official said, "DPCs opened in Thadapalli-Arakkankottai ayacut areas from April 9. There has been a slight dip in paddy procurement due to continuous rain for the past few days. Till Sunday evening, 23,887 tons of paddy have been procured.
We speed up the work when there are no downpours. As we do not have adequate infrastructure in the Thadapalli - Arakkankottai ayacut areas, most DPCs are located in the open and on roadsides. However, we have the necessary facilities to protect the paddy at DPCs. The purchased paddy is immediately transported to the mills."
"Paddy bags have been kept safe at all centres. They are properly covered and there is no reason for the farmers to worry. The procurement process from farmers will be completed quickly," the official added.