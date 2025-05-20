Four dead, one remains trapped in blue metal quarry accident in Tamil Nadu's Singampunari

SIVAGANGA: Four workers were crushed to death and one remains trapped under debris at a blue metal quarry in Singampunari on Tuesday after rocks fell due to a blast.

The deceased were identified as Muruganandham from Odaipatti, Arumugam from Keelavalavu, Andisamy, and Ganeshan, both from Madurai. Fire and Rescue Service personnel are attempting to save Arshith from Odisha, who is still trapped. The sixth worker, Michael from Thoothukudi, rescued from the debris, is in critical condition at a private hospital in Madurai.

The incident occurred at a quarry owned by Mehavarnam from Singampunari, where six workers were working 30 feet deep. A blast caused rocks to collapse, killing Muruganandham and Arumugam instantly. Andisamy and Ganeshan were later pulled out from the debris. The bodies were shifted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital and the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.

Collector Asha Ajith and SP Ashish Rawat inspected the site, intensifying rescue efforts. SS Kottai police have launched an investigation.