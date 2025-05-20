Over 2,000 paddy bags damaged in rain at Villupuram DPC in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: In a major blow to local farmers, more than 2,000 bags of paddy were damaged due to unexpected overnight rain at the Direct Procurement Centre (DPC) in Kaanai village near Villupuram on Monday.

The paddy bags, left exposed in open fields for over 20 days without being procured, were soaked as the protective tarpaulin covers failed to withstand the downpour.

Farmers from nearby areas had brought their harvested paddy to the Kaanai DPC, hoping for timely procurement by the government. However, due to prolonged delays in procurement and the absence of traders visiting the centre, the paddy bags remained piled up in the open, sources said. Although temporary tarpaulin sheets were used to cover the heaps, the lack of proper stacking and prolonged exposure led to the damage.

During the sudden rain that hit the region overnight, the tarpaulins slipped or tore, leaving the paddy bags exposed to rainwater, sources added. Farmers expressed deep anguish, stating that despite repeated appeals to authorities, the procurement process had been stalled, leading to this avoidable loss.

“We have been waiting for over 20 days for our paddy to be purchased. With no action from the authorities and traders not turning up, we had no choice but to leave the paddy at the site. Now, everything is drenched and wasted,” said a distressed farmer, A Veeran (65) at the site.

"We urge the authorities to immediately address the issue and expedite the procurement process to prevent further losses," said G Kalivaradhan, from the farmers' association.

They have also called for compensation for the damaged stock and a more robust system to handle and store paddy during the procurement season.