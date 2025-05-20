Puducherry health department issues COVID-19 advisory after 12 new cases reported last week

PUDUCHERRY: The Health Department of Puducherry has issued a COVID-19 advisory after 12 new cases were reported in the Union Territory over the past week. However, no cases have been reported this week so far. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, assuring that all necessary preventive measures are in place.

The hospital infrastructure has been strengthened: four dedicated beds have been set aside for critically ill COVID-19 patients at the Government General Hospital, Government Medical College, and the Women and Children’s Hospital in Puducherry. Additionally, a six-bed ward with ventilator and oxygen support has been made operational at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases in Gorimedu.

According to the advisory, the infections were identified during screening of individuals with symptoms such as cough and cold, as per guidelines from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. All those who tested positive are currently undergoing treatment and are in self-isolation.

The department emphasised that COVID-19 continues to behave like any other endemic respiratory virus. Citizens experiencing symptoms such as cold, flu, cough, or fever are advised to seek medical attention at the nearest Government Primary Health Centre or the Government General Hospital.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has also reviewed data related to respiratory infections including Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in the region.

Officials confirmed that there is currently no cause for alarm, and the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Citizens are urged to follow COVID-appropriate behavior, including the recommended dos and don’ts, to minimize the risk of infection. The health department reiterated its appeal: "The public are requested not to panic."