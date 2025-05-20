Tamil Nadu's Srirangam GH cuts surgeries by half due to crumbling infrastructure

TIRUCHY: The government hospital at Srirangam has reduced surgeries by 50% from 200 a month over the last three months, after operations were moved from the 40-year-old dedicated surgical block to the maternity wing due to concerns over the stability of the building.

The affected block, built during the tenure of former CM MGR, had been used for general surgeries including ophthalmology and family planning. The building was declared unsafe recently after cracks developed in the walls and it was shut down.

“We moved surgeries to the maternity operation theatre. It’s challenging because we now share the space for procedures like orthopaedics and hydrocele surgeries. We can’t accommodate complex or super-specialty cases here,” a hospital official said.

A senior surgeon, highlighted how the change has disrupted work flow. “We used to perform around 200 surgeries every month. Now that the OT is shared, the number of surgeries has dropped to about 100 per month. Sharing a single space has led to scheduling conflicts,” the surgeon said.

The disruptions reflect a broader infrastructure crisis at the hospital. The 150-year-old main building, which also shows visible cracks and wear, is slated for replacement.