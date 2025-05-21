1,055 users fined Rs 3 crore for misusing domestic power connection in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A sum of Rs 3.49 crore has been collected as fine from 1,055 consumers in Dindigul in the past two years for diverting domestic power connections to commercial purposes (February 2022- March 2025), Tangedco stated in a reply to TNIE's RTI query filed last month.

A top official from TANGEDCO (Dindigul) said,"The misuse of power connections is defined as Misuse of power tariff. This is an offence and causes huge financial loss to TANGEDCO.

Most of these connections are detected by assessors during bimonthly visits and field officers during their inspections. After high consumption within a short duration triggered suspicion, a vigilance team held inspection and found misuse of power connections for commercial purposes. The charges have been recovered from consumers as fine."

CITU-TANGEDCO Employees union (Dindigul) honorary president M Umapathy said,"Misuse of tariff is rampant in Sirumalai, Athoor, and Batlagundu, where houses have been converted into homestays and hotels.

In Dindigul city, many were used for cooking activities under Food Business Operators (FBO). In Kodaikanal, most houses have been converted into resorts and hotels.

After inspections, these fines were levied. Besides, load consumption can be easily detected in digital meters. The fines are levied based on the six-month power consumption and other factors."

Area - No. of users - Fine

Dindigul West - 350 - Rs 84.86 L

Dindigul South - 288 - Rs 86.79 L

Batlagundu - 239 - Rs 98.19 L

Oddanchatram - 123 -Rs 52.56 L

Palani - 55 - Rs 26.74L

Total - Rs 3.49 Cr