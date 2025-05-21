Cannot form govt in Tamil Nadu without backing of national party: MP Karti Chidambaram

COIMBATORE: No party can form a government in Tamil Nadu without the support of a national party, said Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram, and reaffirmed the unity and strength of the INDIA bloc in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Malumichampatti in Coimbatore on Tuesday, Chidambaram reviewed the Congress’ grassroots position and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. "The DMK-led alliance is politically strong in Tamil Nadu, and the Congress is gearing up as a powerful force," he said.

While he acknowledged that the AIADMK still holds a significant vote bank, he criticised its renewed alliance with the BJP. "Grassroots AIADMK workers are unhappy. After severing ties before the Lok Sabha elections, why rekindle the alliance now? Many are questioning this," he added.

Commenting on coalition dynamics, Chidambaram stressed that Congress is not in a position to demand more seats than the BJP in an AIADMK-led front. "We are caught between not being in power or in the opposition. It's a complex situation," he admitted.

"Congress hasn't been in power in Tamil Nadu since 1967, and that's unfortunate," he added.

On national issues, he welcomed the Indian Army's response to the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam and backed Chief Minister Stalin's move to write to fellow chief ministers on the governor issue. He clarified that P Chidambaram's recent remarks were misunderstood, and affirmed that the INDIA bloc remains robust.