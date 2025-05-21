Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation clears Rs 17 crore dues to Suez

COIMBATORE: In a significant advancement to the completion of the long-pending 24x7 water supply project, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has cleared pending dues of Rs 17 crore to Suez, the private firm executing the project. The civic body has also allocated an additional Rs 20 crore to the highways department to restore roads damaged during pipeline installation.

The 24x7 water supply project, which aims to ensure uninterrupted water supply in 60 wards across the city, had seen sluggish progress until recently, due to issues including pending dues. In view of this, TNIE had carried out a detailed report on May 4. CCMC took cognisance of the report and has cleared pending dues. With payments now released, officials confirm that work has gained momentum and the project is expected to be complete by August 2.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that one of the biggest challenges faced by the civic body was obtaining permission to dig up major state and national highways. "Major highways and arterial roads, from Bharathi Park near Mettupalayam Road to Alvernia School on Trichy Road had to be dug up to install pipelines," he said. "To ensure smooth road conditions post-project, the corporation has also allocated Rs 20 crore to the highways department for road restoration."