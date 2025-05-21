Couple held for peddling ganja, drugs in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Kavundampalayam police in the city have arrested a young couple on charges of peddling ganja and sedative painkiller tablets to youngsters.

Police said the accused were identified as P Sujithkumar alias Ajithkumar (25) and his wife Vaishnavi (25) from Dharmapuri, but currently residing at Anna Nagar in Kavundampalayam. The man arrested in this case already faces criminal charges and is addicted to painkillers. Police added that he brought his wife into peddling as his health deteriorated.

Sujithkumar was working as a wall painter, while his wife was a staff at a private firm. Sources said that Sujithkumar stepped into criminal activities and was booked in a robbery case a year ago. In the last year, while he was not involved in any criminal activities, he started to peddle, they added.

Kavundampalayam police got a tip off on Monday and went to the open ground near Nallampalayam in the city. While inspecting, police arrested Sujithkumar and his wife, who were allegedly involved in the sale of ganja and painkiller opioid tablets. Police arrested the couple and seized around 135 tablets - Tapentadol and Topcynta, and 120g of ganja. They were booked under provisions of NDPS Act and remanded to Coimbatore central prison on Monday night, police said.