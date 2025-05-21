People to be evicted for ISRO project flag issues at new homes in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A majority of people who are to be relocated from Koodal Nagar to Ayya Nagar near Udangudi, as the locality has been acquired to facilitate construction of the ISRO project, refuse to shift to the new place saying the houses are of poor quality and that there are not enough amenities. The district collector has refuted their allegations.

Over 2,300 acres of land were acquired from Padukapathu, Mathavankurichi, Pallakurichi villages for ISRO's rocket launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam. Among them is Koodal Nagar, which houses 40 families.

As a part of the resettlement plan, the state government has constructed 40 houses for the Koodal Nagar families at Ayya Nagar in Udangudi. The newly built settlement is likely to be inaugurated soon .

While four families have agreed to move into the new place, the rest have refused, flagging several issues. Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, the residents said the construction quality is very poor and alleged that cracks have developed on the walls in several houses. After they raised the issue, the contractor had given it a thick coat of paint to hide the cracks, they alleged.

Another beneficiary said the new settlement lacks water supply. "There is only one tank for the entire 40 houses", he said. "We need an overhead tank and at least one public tap for every five houses," he demanded.

Another person said authorities had promised to build a compound wall around the houses, however, it has not yet been constructed.

"We will shift to the place only after all the facilities are provided", he said.

When contacted, collector K Elambahavath said water facilities are will be improved as per their request. Also, he refuted charges of poor construction quality and said the people had agreed to shift within a week.