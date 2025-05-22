26-year-old woman hit on head by man in trance dies in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A 26-year-old woman died after she was hit in the head with bare hands by a relative, who was purportedly possessed by a divine spirit, at Koodakovil on Wednesday.

Since the woman had delivered a baby 40 days ago after being separated from her husband for a while, her family members suspected foul play and lodged a police complaint.

According to police, G Priya of Goripalayam was taken by her family to the Vembudaiyan temple in Koodakovil on Wednesday.

There, her brother-in-law Kowshik, who claimed he was possessed, hit her in the head with bare hands. The woman collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.

Since Priya had separated from her husband Gowtham, her relatives suspected foul play in the death and informed the Koodakovil police. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gowtham and Priya married two years ago but did not have a child.

The couple separated for a while but used to live together occasionally. Priya gave birth to a child around 40 days ago, following which the family took her to the temple.

RDO Shalini has also launched an investigation into the incident.