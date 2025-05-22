Chennai cop dies by suicide a day after drunk-driving accident, viral video blamed

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old police constable died by suicide in public view near Taramani MRTS railway station on Wednesday morning, a day after he was involved in a serious road accident while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased, Senthil, a native of Nagapattinam, was upset over a viral video showing him being confronted by the public after the accident. The video, widely circulated on social media and news channels, may have pushed him to take the extreme step, said the police.
Senthil was attached to the law and order wing of the Taramani police station and worked as a patrol van driver. He was living with his wife and two children at the police quarters in Alandur.
On Tuesday, while off duty, Senthil reportedly drove his personal car in an intoxicated state and rammed into a motorcycle on the Maduvinkarai flyover around 6 pm. In the impact, the rider, Murugan (54) of Ekkattuthangal, was thrown off the flyover, sustaining serious leg injuries. Murugan, an employee of a private firm, was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital, and his condition is said to be stable, the police said.
Following the accident, Senthil allegedly drove away from the scene, prompting shocked motorists to pursue and intercept him near the Kathipara junction in Guindy.
Following an alert to the city police control room, a team from the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing arrived and detained him. A medical examination reportedly confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. He was released that evening with instructions to appear for an inquiry the following morning.
On Wednesday morning, Senthil reported for duty but was asked to go for the inquiry. However, he went to a spot near the Taramani MRTS station around 11 am and killed himself.
The police and fire service personnel, who rushed to the spot, doused the flames, and Senthil was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries, the police said.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)