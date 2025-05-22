Chennai cop dies by suicide a day after drunk-driving accident, viral video blamed

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old police constable died by suicide in public view near Taramani MRTS railway station on Wednesday morning, a day after he was involved in a serious road accident while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased, Senthil, a native of Nagapattinam, was upset over a viral video showing him being confronted by the public after the accident. The video, widely circulated on social media and news channels, may have pushed him to take the extreme step, said the police.

Senthil was attached to the law and order wing of the Taramani police station and worked as a patrol van driver. He was living with his wife and two children at the police quarters in Alandur.

On Tuesday, while off duty, Senthil reportedly drove his personal car in an intoxicated state and rammed into a motorcycle on the Maduvinkarai flyover around 6 pm. In the impact, the rider, Murugan (54) of Ekkattuthangal, was thrown off the flyover, sustaining serious leg injuries. Murugan, an employee of a private firm, was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital, and his condition is said to be stable, the police said.