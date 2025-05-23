AVNL looks west to develop light tank platforms

CHENNAI: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a public sector defence company headquartered in Avadi, Chennai, is looking to develop a new generation of light tanks with the help of western defence players.

AVNL sources familiar with internal deliberations told TNIE that they have not finalised any agreement with Russian companies. Instead, they pointed to a broader evaluation process involving both Russian and Western light tank platforms.

AVNL is understood to be leaning towards western designs that emphasise command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) integration, and lightweight firepower, including 120mm main guns.

Indian Army’s interest sparked by China’s use of light tanks near LAC in ’20

Sources said AVNL is in exploratory talks with leading global defence players, including Belgium’s John Cockerill and Israel’s Elbit Systems. A while ago, speculation was rife that AVNL had finalised an agreement with Russian defence export agency Rosoboronexport (ROE) to locally manufacture a variant of the 2S25 Sprut-SD tank platform. The vehicle, originally designed for Russia’s airborne troops, has been cited as a potential fit for India’s high-altitude warfare needs.

Western light tanks also offer enhanced survivability through composite and modular armour — characteristics that AVNL considers essential for India’s future battlefield environment, particularly in rugged, high-altitude terrain.