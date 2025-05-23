Collector inspects coastal areas to review tourism development projects in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Thursday inspected the coastal stretches of Devanampattinam and Singarathoppu to review the progress of tourism-related infrastructure development.



Speaking to mediapersons during the visit, the Collector said efforts are under way to enhance facilities at Devanampattinam Silver Beach, which attracts tourists from across Tamil Nadu and other states. “To draw more visitors, various initiatives are being taken up, including the installation of modern recreational equipment, the development of a landscaped park, and the creation of artificial water features,” he said.



The Collector added that the road linking the old lighthouse to Singarathoppu, which had suffered damage during the 2004 tsunami, is being restored. “The lighthouse will be renovated and opened to the public. New roads will be laid on either side, trees planted along the stretch, and street lighting installed to improve safety and aesthetics,” he said.



A feasibility study was conducted as part of Thursday’s visit to assess the practical implementation of the proposed works. “These development efforts will generate employment for local residents, stimulate the local economy, and foster the growth of tourism-based industries. It will also provide local families with affordable and enjoyable recreational spaces,” the Collector said.



Cuddalore Corporation Commissioner S Anu, Revenue Divisional Officer Abhinaya, and other senior officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.