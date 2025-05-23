Thoothukudi sterlite police firing: activists say no action on cops who fired even after seven years

THOOTHUKUDI: Anger against the state government came to the fore on Thursday as Thoothukudi remembered the 15 people who died in police firing on May 22, 2018, when they were marching in a procession towards the collectorate on the 100th day of a protest against the Sterlite copper smelter plant.

Activists questioned the government’s “inaction” against the police who opened fire, and for not dismantling the plant.

Activists led by Basil Kosta paid homage to the victims at Fatima Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, M Krishnamoorthy, coordinator of Thoothukudi Anti-Sterlite People Federation, said eight demands, including withdrawal of cases against protesters and delisting them from history sheet register, have not been addressed.

“The suspected killers identified by the Aruna Jegadeesan committee have not been punished yet. Even though action has been taken against accused in Sathankulam custodial torture case and Pollachi sexual abuse case, the accused in Sterlite firing have not been brought before the court. Also, the Sterlite plant had not been dismantled”, he said.

Retired professor Fatima Babu, who paid homage on behalf of Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement at Trespuram, said the state is hesitant to dismantle the plant even after the Supreme Court vindicated the permanent closure. Hari Ragavan, an advocate, cited CM Stalin, saying “The killer police have been let scot free and elevated to higher posts. The smelter has not been dismantled.”

Activists said their other demands such as declaring May 22 as environment protection day, and construction of a memorial for the victims have not been fulfilled.