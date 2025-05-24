CM to meet PM today, press for TN demands

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who is currently in New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister in person to submit a memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu’s key demands. These include fund allocation for various schemes and the expediting of pending projects in sectors such as railways.

Sources indicated that, as per the tentative schedule, the Chief Minister is likely to meet the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 9.30 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Last year, on 23 July, Stalin had announced his intention to attend the NITI Aayog meeting but later chose to boycott it, stating that the Union government had neglected Tamil Nadu in the 2024–25 Union Budget.

However, with this year’s theme being ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat at 2047’, which encourages states to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities, the Chief Minister is expected to highlight Tamil Nadu’s ambitions to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.