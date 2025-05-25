Chief Kazi of Tamil Nadu passes away at 84

CHENNAI: Government Chief Kazi of Tamil Nadu, Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub (84), passed away due to age-related ailments on Saturday. Dr Ayub is an Islamic scholar who has dedicated his entire life to serving the Muslim community in the state.

Dr Ayub’s academic credentials include MA, M.Phil, and PhD in Arabic language and literature. He also holds the Al jazathul Aalia degree from Al-Azhar University in Egypt. Dr Ayub belongs to the family of Dewan Mohammed Ghouse Sharf-Ul-Mulk (Rahmatullahi Alaih), who served as the Diwan in the court of Nawabs of Carnatic.

Condoling the demise, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the passing away of Dr Ayub would be an irreparable loss. Stalin also recalled his association with Dr Ayub since the days when he represented the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. MMK president MH Jawahirullah, in his message, recalled Dr Ayub’s services to the Muslim community.