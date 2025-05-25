PMK flays Tamil Nadu govt’s plan to open new sand quarries

CHENNAI/DHARMAPURI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday strongly condemned the statement government’s alleged decision to open over 20 new sand quarries across 13 districts, calling it a grave threat to the environment.

He warned if the government fails to shut down river sand quarries and take concrete steps to protect the environment, PMK would launch state-wide protests.

In a statement, he pointed out rampant sand mining in the Kollidam river has resulted in seawater intrusion into groundwater sources, turning freshwater saline and affecting hundreds of villages.

Anbumani called for alternative measures instead, such as importing sand from countries like Malaysia and promoting artificial sand production to meet the construction industry’s needs at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, attending a party event at Kadathur in Dharmapuri, Anbumani said DMK is the enemy of Vanniyars as it has denied reservation for the community. He also blamed the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for not taking caste survey and not giving internal reservation for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu.