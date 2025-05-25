Puducherry power minister seeks extension of 105 MW additional power allocation till September

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Power Minister Namassivayam has sought extension of additional allocation of power of 105 MW till September to meet Puducherry’s peak summer requirement.

Speaking at the Conference of Southern States and Union Territories held in Bengaluru, chaired by the Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, he thanked the centre for allocating an additional 105 MW of power from March 29 to May 31, 2025, which he said has helped the UT manage peak summer demand. However, with no significant power generation within Puducherry itself, he requested the Union Ministry of Power to continue this additional allocation until September 2025 to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The minister also pointed out that the current load transfer capacity from the Southern Grid to Puducherry stands at 540 MW. To meet anticipated future demand, Namassivayam urged the centre to favourably consider a General Network Access (GNA) request for an additional 80 MW.

Further emphasising power reliability, he called on NLC India Ltd to expedite the installation of an interconnecting transformer (ICT) at Neyveli. This project is critical to addressing N-1 contingency requirements and ensuring consistent power availability for the UT.

Looking ahead, the UT of Puducherry has proposed procurement of 50 MW from NTPC Telangana, 100 MW from NLC and 50 MW from Kudankulam Units III and IV to accommodate growing demand.