Three men, including forest watcher, rescued after six-hour struggle in TN's Gudalur flood

NILGIRIS: After nearly six hours of struggle, three men, including an Anti-Poaching Watcher (APW), who were stuck in a multipurpose vehicle (Isuzu truck) in a flood at Dharmagiri River following heavy rain, were successfully rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

According to sources, the three men – Andrew Thomas (53) of Manjeri, Kerala, Arun Thomas (44) of Idukki district, Kerala, and Rajesh (48), a resident of Marappalam in Gudalur who works as a temporary driver in the Gudalur Forest Division – were caught in the flood while travelling in the vehicle, which was driven by Rajesh.

According to Shankar, Special Station Officer of the Gudalur Fire and Rescue Services Department, “The trio in a car, which was recently bought, were caught in a flood at 12.45 a.m. on Sunday, and we reached the spot at 1 a.m. We have rescued them using a rope, and the operation was completed on Sunday at 6 a.m.

“To prevent the multipurpose vehicle from being washed away in the flood, we have tied the vehicle to nearby trees since the flooding continues on Sunday as well,” he said.