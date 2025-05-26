Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu as southwest monsoon arrives early; red alert continues for Nilgiris, ghat areas

NILGIRIS: Due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, several parts of Tamil Nadu recorded significant rainfall on Sunday, with Avalanche in Nilgiris recording the highest of 21 cm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 7 am on Sunday and at least one death being reported in the district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple districts of TN till May 28. The red alert for Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore will continue on Monday, said the RMC in Chennai.

The risk of landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging is particularly high in vulnerable districts, especially in Western Ghats. Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind uprooted trees and damaged crops and houses in several areas of Nilgiris district on Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy from Kerala died on the spot after a tree fell on him on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as P Adhi Dev, a native of Kozhikode. The incident occurred when the boy and 15 members of his family were vacationing at Eighth Mile, a tourist spot in the Nilgiris.

Three trapped in car in Ooty flash floods rescued

Udagamandalam station fire officer S Sridhar told TNIE that 19 trees fell across the district on Sunday due to heavy rains and gusty winds. In a separate incident, three men, including an anti-poaching watcher, were rescued after being trapped in a flooded Isuzu truck near Dharmagiri River. Fire and rescue teams pulled them out after a six-hour-long operation at around 6 am.