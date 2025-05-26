Madurai GRH doctors raise alarm over unauthorised personnel collecting abandoned babies

MADURAI: Doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, have raised serious concerns over the increasing instances of unauthorised personnel being sent by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to collect abandoned babies after treatment.

According to hospital sources, babies rescued by the DCPU are brought to GRH for examination and treatment before being transferred to care homes. However, in recent months, DCPU officials have reportedly been sending contract workers-often new faces-without proper identification or authorisation, leaving doctors in a difficult position.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Saravanan, Regional Medical Officer (RMO) at GRH, said, “Abandoned babies are treated with utmost care in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Department. Once they are medically fit, we inform the DCPU. But instead of sending designated legal or protection officers, they have been sending contract staff, some without proper documentation. This is a serious concern-it’s not just about having a letter, it’s a matter of a child’s life.”

He further added that, “Recently, DCPU counsellor arrived with an unverified letter to collect a baby abandoned in Dindigul. “The letter had no name, no ID number, no seal or valid signature. We had to contact DCPU officials to confirm the identity, which caused unnecessary delays and discomfort,” he said.

A pediatrician at the hospital added, “Every time a new person comes with just a letter, we have no way of verifying their identity. This has been happening repeatedly, and we were left with no option but to escalate the matter to the RMO and other senior hospital officials.”

Responding to the issue, DCPU officer Dharmaseelan said only legal and protection officers are authorised to collect the babies post-treatment. “In rare situations, we have sent staff from our team or the Childline Division, along with an authorised letter and ID proof. Going forward, we will ensure that only designated officers visit the hospital to take custody of the children,” he assured TNIE.

Doctors have urged the DCPU to strictly follow the protocol and prioritise the safety and identity verification process involved in handling abandoned infants.