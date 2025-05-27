Crowd at unfinished floating jetty sparks safety fears in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A floating jetty, under construction at the Vandiyur kanmoi (tank), has lately been attracting a huge crowd with several people using the unfinished platform, which has been raising safety concerns among several residents. The trend has caught on after videos of a few vloggers, who had mentioned the jetty as a walkway, recently went viral.

The floating jetty is being built as part of the city corporation’s Rs 50-crore developmental works to transform the 550-acre Vandiyur kanmoi -- a major waterbody under the city limits -- into a tourist attraction. The works, to be completed in three months, include the construction of a bicycle track, a library, and a meditation centre.

Besides, the civic body also has plans to operate boating services in the tank, for which the floating jetty, made of a fibre-reinforced platform filled with air, is being constructed.

Meanwhile, as a result of the viral videos, the number of people visiting the spot has gone up, with residents raising red flags over the issue.

K Pandiyarajan, a city-based enthusiast, said, “Many people, sometimes with their children, are seen walking over and sitting near the edge of the unfinished platform, which has no safety guardrail. Also, no lifeguard was present at the venue.”