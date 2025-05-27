Crowd at unfinished floating jetty sparks safety fears in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A floating jetty, under construction at the Vandiyur kanmoi (tank), has lately been attracting a huge crowd with several people using the unfinished platform, which has been raising safety concerns among several residents. The trend has caught on after videos of a few vloggers, who had mentioned the jetty as a walkway, recently went viral.
The floating jetty is being built as part of the city corporation’s Rs 50-crore developmental works to transform the 550-acre Vandiyur kanmoi -- a major waterbody under the city limits -- into a tourist attraction. The works, to be completed in three months, include the construction of a bicycle track, a library, and a meditation centre.
Besides, the civic body also has plans to operate boating services in the tank, for which the floating jetty, made of a fibre-reinforced platform filled with air, is being constructed.
Meanwhile, as a result of the viral videos, the number of people visiting the spot has gone up, with residents raising red flags over the issue.
K Pandiyarajan, a city-based enthusiast, said, “Many people, sometimes with their children, are seen walking over and sitting near the edge of the unfinished platform, which has no safety guardrail. Also, no lifeguard was present at the venue.”
Acknowledging the development works, he urged the corporation to keep proper safety measures in place.
When contacted, corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan told TNIE, “The development works being carried out at the Vandiyur tank are in their final stages. By three months, the works will be completed and the facilities will be opened for public use. Though we have cordoned off the entry to the floating jetty, some people have violated the restrictions before the works are completed.”