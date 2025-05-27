Decline in demand forces TN Dindigul sapota farmers to switch crop

DINDIGUL: The bulk of the sapota (chikku) farmers in Dindigul district have slowly moved away from cultivating the fruit owing to a steady decline in demand over the last few years and the low price – as low as Rs 20 per kg – offered by the traders. As per official records, the gross area of sapota cultivation in the district has been on a constant decline, shrinking from 1,715 hectares in 2011 to 800 hectares in 2024.
K Thangapandi, a farmer from Jamnadadurai Kottai Panchayat who cultivated sapota in five acres, told TNIE, “One acre of sapota, with small and medium-sized trees, could yield more than one tonne. As traders demand a low price for the fruit and a lack of commercial units processing the fruit to make food products, many farmers have opted for the cultivation for other crops.
I converted my land to cultivate gooseberries.” He said that though the tree’s lifespan is around 20 to 25 years, the yield drops after a period of time. After removing the trees, farmers generally choose a different crop for crop rotation. “Besides, farmers faced a severe loss during the Cyclone Gaja in 2018, which forced several of them who had cultivated sapota in hundreds of acres to opt for a different crop,” he added.
Pointing out that sapota farmers are now choosing to cultivate gooseberry and lemon, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) president K Vadivel said, “Several hundred acres of farmland used to cultivate sapota in Nilakottai are now being used for gooseberry and other crops. Many farmers in Ammayanayakanur, Mettur, Kamalapuram, Oothupatti, Amalinagar have opted for gooseberries. Many a time, traders demand just Rs 20 per kg for sapota, forcing the farmers to choose a different crop.”
Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Horticulture Department said one hectare of the highly nutritious sapota and its many varieties -- PKM1, PKM2, PKM3, PKM4, PKM5, Kallipatti, and cricket ball – could yield up to 20 tonnes. “Besides, very little maintenance is required for the crop, which can be cultivated in all kinds of soil. When offered low prices, it is natural that farmers choose a different option. Also, the fruit contains sugars such as fructose, making it unsuitable for diabetes patients,” he said.