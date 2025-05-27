Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Kanniyakumari; 26 houses damaged in gale, crops hit

KANNIYAKUMARI/TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Heavy rainfall continued unabated across several southern districts of the state on Monday, with Balamore in Kanniyakumari recording the highest of 54.4 mm of rainfall.

While Tirunelveli district received an average rainfall of 15.13 mm, heavy rainfall was experienced in Papanasam and Manjolai areas, with light rain recorded at several areas across the district, according to a report from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) administration, citing heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats, restricted tourists from visiting and taking a bath in Manimuthar waterfalls of Ambasamudram forest range. Bathing restrictions were put in place at Thiruparappu falls in Kanniyakumari district.

Over the last few days, water levels in Perunchani and Pechiparai dams in Kanniyakumari district increased by 4 ft and 1.5 ft, respectively. On Monday, the water level at Pechiparai dam reached 36.94 ft (against its capacity of 48 ft), while Perunchani dam water level touched 40.05 ft compared to its 77 ft capacity.