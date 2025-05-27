Left parties, VCK plan protest in Chennai on June 2 over alleged fake Maoist encounters

CHENNAI: Left parties, including CPM, CPI, and CPI (ML), and VCK on Monday condemned the alleged fake encounters and killings of Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

A joint protest will be held in Chennai on June 2 against state-sponsored violence aimed at suppressing tribal communities and those resisting the exploitation of natural resources by corporates and foreign entities, the parties said.

In a statement, signed by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPI (ML) state secretary P Aasaithambi and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, the parties accused the centre and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government of carrying out violent operations under the guise of anti-Naxal campaigns. “On May 22 alone, 27 people were killed brutally,” the statement said.

They alleged that despite Maoists expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with the government, security forces have ratcheted up their violent operations.