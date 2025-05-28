Periyar bus stand complex in Madurai awaits environmental clearance; traders wait five years for reopening

MADURAI: Even as a majority of the 430-odd traders in the old Periyar bus stand complex in the city, who moved out in 2019 to facilitate construction of a new Rs 124-crore structure in its place await its opening, the city corporation stated that the commercial facility is awaiting environmental clearance.

Expressing hope that it would be received before the end of June, the civic body stated that the complex facing the redeveloped bus stand will then be thrown open for use.

The redevelopment of the Periyar bus stand and the commercial complex was taken up at a cost of Rs 174 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. While the redeveloped bus stand was opened in 2021, the new complex comprising over 475 shops with a multi-level parking facility is yet to be thrown open.

A Karupandi of the Periyar Bus Stand Traders Association said, “Back in 2019, 436 traders gave up their shop for construction of the new complex. The corporation has promised to complete the work within 18 months and allot them shops in the new complex. Though several years have passed, the complex is yet to be opened. Corporation officials just come up with some reason or the other for the delay.”