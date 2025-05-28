Periyar bus stand complex in Madurai awaits environmental clearance; traders wait five years for reopening

MADURAI: Even as a majority of the 430-odd traders in the old Periyar bus stand complex in the city, who moved out in 2019 to facilitate construction of a new Rs 124-crore structure in its place await its opening, the city corporation stated that the commercial facility is awaiting environmental clearance.
Expressing hope that it would be received before the end of June, the civic body stated that the complex facing the redeveloped bus stand will then be thrown open for use.
The redevelopment of the Periyar bus stand and the commercial complex was taken up at a cost of Rs 174 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. While the redeveloped bus stand was opened in 2021, the new complex comprising over 475 shops with a multi-level parking facility is yet to be thrown open.
A Karupandi of the Periyar Bus Stand Traders Association said, “Back in 2019, 436 traders gave up their shop for construction of the new complex. The corporation has promised to complete the work within 18 months and allot them shops in the new complex. Though several years have passed, the complex is yet to be opened. Corporation officials just come up with some reason or the other for the delay.”
Mentioning only a few of the traders having set up temporary shops and the majority awaiting the complex’s opening to make a livelihood, he added that the matter was also raised with the Chief Minister during his visit to the city.
K Jayachandran, a city-based activist, blamed the delay in securing environmental clearance from the TNPCB for keeping the bus stand complex closed for use. The delay has not only affected the livelihood of the hundreds of traders who have been waiting for nearly five years for shop allotment but it is also affecting the corporation’s revenue generation from the complex.
Further, the corporation is yet to get the fire department’s clearance for the building, he added. “The city corporation should take immediate action to open the complex which will also address parking issues.”
Senior corporation officials said that efforts are underway to secure environmental clearance for the complex before the end of June. Currently fire tests are being carried out at the facility, they added. In regard to shop allotment, traders who operated out of the old complex will be allotted shops and the remaining ones will be let out through package tendering process.