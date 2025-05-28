Tipplers feel pinch as liquor prices hiked in Puducherry after steep increase in excise duty

PUDUCHERRY: Tipplers in the Union Territory will now have to shell out more for their drink as liquor prices across all categories—Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, and wine—have gone up, following a steep hike in Excise Duty (ED) and Additional Excise Duty (AED). The revised rates, notified by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management (Excise), came into effect on Wednesday.

This is the first hike in excise duties since July 2019.

As per the official notification, the ED for cheaper and ordinary IMFL brands (with a declared price below ₹600 per case) has been raised from ₹100 to ₹110 per proof litre. For medium and premium brands (priced at ₹600 or above per case), the ED has increased from ₹115 to ₹125 per proof litre.

The ED on wine has risen from ₹25 to ₹30 per bulk litre, while for beer, the rate has gone up from ₹10 to ₹12 per bulk litre.

AED slabs have also been revised with a rationalization of slabs. The new AED rates for IMFL range from ₹85 to ₹325 per proof litre. For beer, it ranges between ₹33 and ₹42 per bulk litre, while for wine, it spans from ₹50 to ₹145 per bulk litre.