Tiruchy honors 108 ambulance pilots on Ambulance Pilot Day for lifesaving service amidst challenging conditions

TIRUCHY: Behind every life saved in an emergency, there is often an ambulance pilot navigating congested roads, flooded streets, or remote villages to reach the patient in time.

On Monday, which is observed as Ambulance Pilot Day, three pilots of the 108 ambulance service, Manikandavasagam, Dinesh, and Ravikumar, were honoured by Joint Director of Health Services Dr Gopinath for their dedicated service.

Speaking on the occasion, pilot R Dinesh of Thiruverumbur recalled a harrowing rescue at the scene of a bus accident. “The driver was trapped, passengers were injured, and the situation was chaotic. I pulled the driver out while our technician helped others. It's stressful to drive through heavy traffic during such moments, but saving a life keeps you going,” he said.

A Ravikumar from Manachanallur, who has over 11 years of experience, described a case that still stays with him. “We transported a child who was barely breathing. After days on a ventilator, the child recovered. That moment of seeing the family relieved, it makes every challenge worth it.”