Tiruchy honors 108 ambulance pilots on Ambulance Pilot Day for lifesaving service amidst challenging conditions

TIRUCHY: Behind every life saved in an emergency, there is often an ambulance pilot navigating congested roads, flooded streets, or remote villages to reach the patient in time.
On Monday, which is observed as Ambulance Pilot Day, three pilots of the 108 ambulance service, Manikandavasagam, Dinesh, and Ravikumar, were honoured by Joint Director of Health Services Dr Gopinath for their dedicated service.
Speaking on the occasion, pilot R Dinesh of Thiruverumbur recalled a harrowing rescue at the scene of a bus accident. “The driver was trapped, passengers were injured, and the situation was chaotic. I pulled the driver out while our technician helped others. It's stressful to drive through heavy traffic during such moments, but saving a life keeps you going,” he said.
A Ravikumar from Manachanallur, who has over 11 years of experience, described a case that still stays with him. “We transported a child who was barely breathing. After days on a ventilator, the child recovered. That moment of seeing the family relieved, it makes every challenge worth it.”
From Mannarpuram, pilot Sathish Kumar narrated how he manoeuvred through flood-hit roads during the monsoon and said he frequently visits accident-prone areas like Manikandam.
“In one case, we had to cross a submerged road to reach a pregnant woman in labour. With local help, we transported her across safely. We made it to the hospital just in time,” he said.
Each pilot undergoes rigorous training in safe and swift driving, first aid, and patient handling. Their work is not just about transport, it involves critical thinking, empathy, and teamwork under immense pressure.
“In urban areas, a 108 ambulance reaches within 8 minutes, and in rural or hilly regions, within 12 minutes,” said J Kumaran, Programme Manager of 108 Services in Tiruchy. “This is crucial during golden hour emergencies like trauma, cardiac arrest, or childbirth.”
In Tiruchy district, 44 ambulances operated by over 110 pilots and 115 technicians form the backbone of emergency medical response. The emergency fleet also includes seven hearse vans, four mother-and-child welfare vehicles, and two wheelers extending critical support beyond accidents and trauma.