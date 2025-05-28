TN on alert for heavy rain as low-pressure system nears; orange alert issued

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Tuesday stated that a low-pressure area, formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours.

Several districts in the state, especially those in the southern region, which have already received above-normal rainfall due to a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, may receive more rain until May 30.

The low-pressure area is likely to move slowly northwards towards Bangladesh and Myanmar over the next few days, during which time Tamil Nadu is expected to receive significant rainfall. There may be a break in rainfall activity from June 1.

An orange alert has been issued for the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Nilgiris districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari may experience heavy rain.

‘State got 96% excess rain from Mar 1 to May 27’

Overall, Tamil Nadu has received 96% excess rainfall from March 1 to May 27. According to the IMD forecast, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon, and daytime temperatures in June are also likely to remain below normal.

The early arrival of monsoon and thunderstorm activity has significantly eased the harsh summer, with Chennai stopping short of breaching 40 degrees Celsius this year. Data show that mercury has been below normal during most of May, the peak summer month.