Chennai's VGP amusement park shut temporarily after ride malfunction, told to submit records

CHENNAI: The VGP Universal Kingdom amusement park at ECR has been temporarily shut based on police advice, a senior police officer said.

The police have also issued a notice seeking a detailed explanation on what went wrong on the ride where 36 people were stuck on Tuesday evening. All of them were rescued by the fire and rescue department after three hours.

“We have asked the amusement park’s management to submit their latest records and documents related to the maintenance of rides. We will check them and if there are any lapses, necessary legal action will be taken,” the officer told TNIE.

According to the police, the next step would be an inquiry by the joint committee comprising the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS). However, corporation officials that TNIE spoke to said that they were not aware of any such committee.

On Tuesday evening, 36 people, including 15 children, were left stranded mid-air, nearly 150 feet above the ground, after the ride malfunctioned due to a mechanical failure. After failed rescue attempts by the park’s management, the fire and rescue department was called in.