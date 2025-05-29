Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Authoor threaten to seize cattle damaging crops

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers in Authoor have pasted posters across the village warning farmers to tether cattle in sheds and warned to seize animals that stray into their fields and damge crop.

Farmers said they have resorted to this as local body officials did not act on their repeated complaints about the cattle menace.

A poster put up by the Authoorkulam Keezhpaguthi Vivasayigal Sangam stated that untended cows and goats enter paddy fields and banana plantation and damage crops.

Further, the association stated that farmers would seize cows and goats, and levy fine of Rs 5,000 for cows and Rs 1,500 for goats respectively per day until the owners take them back. A farmer said the Authoor town panchayat had not taken any action despite lodging several complaints.

An activist Jahir Hussain, also Authoor town secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said that the petitions submitted to the panchayat officials to the collector, urging to control the cattle menace has yielded no results.